Israel media reports impact on oil refinery in Haifa

Israeli television channels report an impact at an oil refinery in the northern city of Haifa, shortly after the military said it had detected new incoming missiles from Iran, according to AFP.

Television network Channel 12 showed thick black smoke billowing into the sky from the site.

The reports did not say what had caused the impact, though the incident came soon after the military said it had detected a fresh salvo of missiles fired from Iran.

The military said that search and rescue forces were on their way to the site in northern Israel, where reports of an impact have been received.