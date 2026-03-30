Israel army claims struck missile production sites in Tehran

Israel’s military claimed it had struck dozens of weapons production sites including a long-range surface-to-air missiles manufacturing line in Iran’s capital Tehran, AFP reports.

“During waves of airstrikes over the past two days in Tehran, approximately 40 weapons production and research facilities were struck,” the military claimed.

The targets, it said, included “a facility used for assembling long-range surface-to-air missiles”, a site assembling components for “anti-tank missiles and small anti-aircraft missiles”, and a facility that produced and researched “ballistic missile engines” it added.