South Korea considers nationwide driving curbs as oil prices soar

South Korea is considering extending driving curbs to the general public if global oil prices climb further, senior officials said, as authorities seek to rein in energy demand amid supply strains due to the US-Israeli war with Iran, AFP reports.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said the government could expand restrictions on passenger car use beyond public institutions if crude prices rise to around $120-$130 a barrel, up from the current $100-$110 range.

If expanded to the entire public, the policy would mark the country’s first nationwide driving curbs since the 1991 Gulf War, when the government imposed a 10-day vehicle rotation system to conserve energy.