PHOTOS: Smoke rises after Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs Published March 30, 2026 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 30, 2026. —AFP Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 30, 2026. —AFP Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 30, 2026. —AFP