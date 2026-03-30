Iran hangs two convicted of links to banned opposition

Iranian authorities executed two men after convicting them of membership in a banned opposition group and attempting to overthrow the Islamic republic, the judiciary said, AFP reports.

“After confirmation and final approval of the sentence by the Supreme Court, Akbar Daneshvarkar and Mohammad Taghavi-Sangdehi were hanged this morning,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

The two executed men were affiliated with the People’s Mujahedin of Iran, also known as Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK), which has been in exile since the 1980s and is designated as a terrorist organisation by Tehran.