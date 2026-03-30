Energy official says power back in Tehran, Alborz after interruption

Iran’s entire national electricity grid remains stable, while power in Tehran and nearby Alborz Province has been restored following last night’s US-Israeli attack, Iran’s deputy energy minister says according to Al Jazeera.

In an interview with the national broadcaster, IRIB, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi was quoted as saying that the power interruption in several areas of Tehran and Alborz, including the city of Karaj, were “quickly resolved through an electricity grid manouevre”.

Mashhadi did not say what was the main target of the US and Israel in the attack.