Al Jazeera Arabic is reporting that Israeli forces have launched an air attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs.
This comes after the Israeli military warned of attacks on seven neighbourhoods and told residents of those areas to flee.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Al Jazeera Arabic is reporting that Israeli forces have launched an air attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs.
This comes after the Israeli military warned of attacks on seven neighbourhoods and told residents of those areas to flee.