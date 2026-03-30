Australia to halve fuel tax to keep prices within reach of citizens

Australia will halve a fuel tax to help motorists experiencing soaring petrol prices due to war in the Middle East, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, reports AFP.

Albanese announced the step after meeting with the leaders of Australia’s states and territories, agreeing a plan to tackle fuel shortages as the war in the Middle East continues.

Australia charges a sales tax of 52 cents on each litre of petrol sold at the pump, which will be halved for three months.

The measure will cost the government $1.75 billion (Aus$2.55 billion), officials said.

“We are making fuel cheaper today because we understand that Australians are under serious pressure,” Albanese said.