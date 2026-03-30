Trump says Iranian leaders ‘not gonna have a country’ if they don’t give up nuclear weapons

The US president says he doesn’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon and that Iranian leaders will give up their atomic ambitions, according to Al Jazeera.

“They are decimated right now. They’re gonna give up nuclear weapons. They’re gonna give us the nuclear dust. They’re gonna do everything that we want to do, and you know what? They’re gonna go on and maybe have a great, a great country again.

“But if they don’t do that, they’re not gonna have a country. They’re not even gonna have a country,” he said on board Air Force One.