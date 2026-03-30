Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli forces

The Lebanese group Hezbollah says its fighters have launched attacks on northern Israel and Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reports.

The group said it fired rockets at the town of Metula in northern Israel and at Israeli soldiers and their vehicles to the east of the Khiam detention centre in southern Lebanon.

Later, it said fighters had launched rockets at the village of Dovev and a site in the village of Ghajar, and that it carried out a drone attack on the Shoumira barracks in the Western Galilee region.