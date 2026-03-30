UN force in southern Lebanon says peacekeeper killed, another critically injured

The UN force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said one of their peacekeepers was killed after a projectile hit one of their positions late last night, AFP reports.

“A peacekeeper was tragically killed last night when a projectile exploded in a UNIFIL position near Adchit Al Qusayr,” said Monday’s statement. “Another was critically injured.”

The UNIFIL statement said they did not know the origin of the projectile but had launched an investigation to find out.

“No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace,” it added.