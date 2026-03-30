‘Can’t get better regime change’, Trump tells reporters on Air Force One

US President Trump says that “you can’t get better regime change than what he has already achieved in Iran”, American journalist Yashar Ali has posted on X.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said, “We’ve had regime change, if you look already, because the one regime was decimated. Destroyed, they’re all dead. The next regime is mostly dead.

“And the third regime, we’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before. It’s a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change and frankly, they’ve been very reasonable.”

He added, “So I think we’ve had regime change, but you can’t do much better than that.”

This is at least the fifth time in recent days that Trump has made similar comments about regime change, Ali added.