WHO says another health worker killed in southern Lebanon

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says another health worker has been killed in southern Lebanon due to Israel’s expanding military operations in the region, reports Reuters.

A paramedic was killed in a strike on an ambulance in Bint Jbeil, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in an X post, adding that a medical warehouse in the same city was destroyed in an attack.

Before the latest casualty, WHO had verified 51 Lebanese health workers killed since March 2, including nine paramedics on Saturday, Tedros said.