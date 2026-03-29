US senator introduces war powers resolution to stop fighting

United States Senator Adam Schiff says he has introduced a war powers resolution to stop the fighting, calling on Republicans to help pass it.

“Thirteen American servicemembers have tragically been killed, and scores more have been wounded in a war that Congress has not debated or voted to authorise,” the Democrat senator said, adding, “And now we may be hours away from boots on the ground.”

“I have introduced a war powers resolution to stop the fighting. Time for Republicans to help us pass it,” Schiff said.