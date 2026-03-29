E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei thanks Iraq in latest written message: ISNA news agency

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Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has in a written message, thanked the people of Iraq for their support in the war against the United States and Israel, AFP reports, citing Iranian media.

In a message, Khamenei “expressed his appreciation to the supreme religious authority (in Iraq) and the people of Iraq for their clear stance against aggression against Iran and their support for our country”, the ISNA news agency said, referring to the Iraq-based Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, one of the most revered figures in Shia Islam.

The message was delivered following a meeting between the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, a Shia party, and the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, it said.

No further details were given on how the message was transmitted.

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