No hazardous materials leak found after strike on Israel’s Adama plant: minister

No leak of hazardous materials was found after Israel’s ⁠Adama, a maker of ⁠active ingredients and crop ⁠protection materials, says its Makhteshim plant in southern ‌Israel was hit earlier today by either an Iranian missile or debris ⁠from a missile, according to Al Jazeera.

Israeli media quoted Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman as stating: “After a thorough inspection, no concern was found for a leak of hazardous materials or a risk to the public”.

“It was decided to open the roads and resume activity, including releasing workers from protection,” he added.