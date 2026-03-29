‘Give diplomacy a chance,’ says European Union official

European Council President Antonio Costa has reaffirmed the European Council’s solidarity with Gulf countries during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Al Jazeera reports.

“The EU stands in solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the face of continued Iranian air strikes and drone attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure in the region. These attacks must stop immediately,” Costa wrote on X.

His remarks come after he held a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reiterated the EU’s support.

“The EU continues to urge all parties to de-escalate and give diplomacy a chance in the interest of security and stability in the Middle East,” Costa added.