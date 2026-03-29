FM Dar says ways for ‘early, permanent end’ to Middle East war discussed at quadrilateral moot

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar says that at a quadrilateral moot on the ongoing Middle East crisis, he and his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt have discussed ways to bring an “early and permanent end to the war in the region”.

He said this while speaking to the media in Islamabad after the quadrilateral consultations.

Dar said he had also held “very productive” bilateral meetings with the three foreign ministers, who also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“As you know, the purpose of this visit of the foreign ministers was to participate in the second meeting of consultations among Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt, which was held today in Islamabad.

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