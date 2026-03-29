E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Adama chemicals plant in southern Israel hit by Iranian missile or debris

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Adama, a maker of active ingredients and crop protection materials, says its Makhteshim plant in southern Israel has been hit either by an Iranian missile or debris from an intercepted missile, but no injuries were reported, according to Reuters.

Adama, part of the Chinese-owned Syngenta Group, said the extent of any damage to the plant was not immediately known. Israel’s fire and rescue service said a fire broke out in an industrial area in southern Israel that houses several chemical manufacturing and industrial plants following an Iranian missile attack, likely debris from a missile that was intercepted.

It urged the public to stay away from the Ne’ot Hovav industrial area due to the presence of “hazardous materials” as 34 firefighting crews worked to contain the blaze. It said there was no danger to the public beyond a distance of 800 meters from the industrial area.

“Residents in the vicinity are instructed to remain indoors, close windows and ventilation openings, and follow the instructions of security and emergency forces until full control of the incident is achieved,” it said in a statement.

Video and images from the scene released by the fire and rescue service showed a large ball of fire and heavy black smoke as firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe