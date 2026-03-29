University in Iran’s Isfahan says was hit by US-Israeli strike: Fars news agency

A university in Iran’s central city of Isfahan says that it was hit by US-Israeli airstrikes for the second time since the war between the foes erupted a month ago, AFP reports.

“Around 2pm (10:30 GMT) today, Isfahan University of Technology was targeted for the second time (during the war) by a brutal airstrike of Zionist-American aggressors,” the university said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.

“According to initial reports, the attack on one of the university’s research institutes also caused damage to several other buildings and resulted in minor injuries to four university staff members,” it added.