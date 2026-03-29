US-Israeli attacks killed 250 Iranian students and teachers: Iranian official

At least 250 students and teachers have been killed and 600 educational facilities targeted since the US-Israeli war on Iran began, Al Jazeera reports.

Hossein Sadeghi, head of the Information and Public Relations Center at Iran’s Education Ministry, told IRNA news agency that 184 students and teachers have also been wounded in attacks.

In Tehran, 16 students and five teachers were killed, with eight students and five educators injured, he said.

About 200 administrative, cultural, and educational facilities have been damaged since February 28, said Sadeghi.