Dar holds meeting with Saudi FM, discusses regional and international developments

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has held a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of a two-day quadrilateral huddle, which will discuss the Middle East crisis, the Foreign Office (FO) says.

“During the meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on the evolving regional and international developments. They underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and collective efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the region,” the FO statement said.

It added: “Reaffirming their commitment for closer engagement, the two sides agreed to continue working together at bilateral and multilateral levels to further strengthen cooperation and contribute to regional peace and prosperity.”