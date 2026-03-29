Two more India-bound tankers pass Strait of Hormuz: shipping ministry

Two more Indian-flagged tankers carrying LPG have passed through the Strait of Hormuz, India’s shipping ministry says, according to AFP.

Two LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying combined LPG cargo of about 94,000 tonnes were sailing towards India’s coast, the ministry said in a statement.

BW TYR was proceeding towards Mumbai while BW ELM was heading to New Mangalore, the statement said.

Four other Indian LPG tankers had earlier transited the strait, but 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers remain in the Gulf region.