Deputy PM Dar, Saudi FM to engage in ‘comprehensive consultations’ on evolving regional situation: FO
Deputy PM and FM Ishaq Dar has received Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, the FO says.
The FO stated: “The two sides will engage in comprehensive consultations on the evolving regional situation.
“The visit reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to sustained dialogue, close coordination and enhanced cooperation in addressing evolving regional developments,” it added.