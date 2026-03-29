Araghchi highlighted US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s civilian structures in call with Dar: Iranian media

In his phone call with Deputy PM Ishaq Dar yesterday, Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi had stressed the responsibility of regional and global actors to uphold international law, Iran’s Press TV reports.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted US and Israeli strikes on schools, hospitals, infrastructure, and residential areas.

Meanwhile, Dar “reaffirmed his country’s condemnation of attacks on Iran, briefed on efforts to halt the war — including a quadrilateral meeting with Turkiye, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia — and expressed hope for a swift return of regional security”, Press TV added.