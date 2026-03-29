Iran ‘did not start the war but suffered significant losses’, says Iranian govt spokesperson

Fatemeh Mohajerani, the spokesperson for the Iranian government, says Iran has not started the war in which the country has endured “significant losses” both in terms of human casualties and civilians’ homes and infrastructure, Al Jazeera reports.

She said that compensation is one of the demands that should be discussed in any negotiations, adding that the control over the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of sanctions are other key matters to be taken into consideration.

“We are willing to move toward a sustainable peace,” she said.