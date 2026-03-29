US talking about ‘negotiation and secretly planning a ground attack’: Iran’s parliament speaker

Iranian Parliament’s Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Iranian forces are ready for the arrival of US troops, Al Jazeera reports.

In remarks carried by IRNA news agency, Ghalibaf rebuked Trump for expressing willingness to negotiate with Iran, while “secretly planning a ground attack”.

“The enemy is openly sending a message of negotiation and secretly planning a ground attack,” he was quoted as saying.

“Our men are waiting for the arrival of American soldiers on the ground to set them on fire.”