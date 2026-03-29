Turkiye’s FM Hakan Fidan has arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, where he and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar “will hold bilateral consultations on all issues of mutual interest including regional developments”, as per Foreign Office.
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Turkiye’s FM Hakan Fidan has arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, where he and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar “will hold bilateral consultations on all issues of mutual interest including regional developments”, as per Foreign Office.