Pakistan, Egypt underscore need for restraint, resolution of disputes through dialogue

FM Ishaq Dar and his Egyptian counterpart have exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East.

“They underscored the need for restraint, de-escalation, and the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy,” the Foreign Office said.

Dar “reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and strongly condemned the continued aggression by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza and the West Bank”.

“He appreciated Egypt’s role in facilitating humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, including support extended to Pakistan’s relief efforts. Both sides agreed to continue close coordination at multilateral fora, including the United Nations and the OIC.”