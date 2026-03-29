Syria says it thwarted drone attack on US base launched from Iraq

Syrian forces have repelled a drone attack from Iraq targeting one of the last remaining US military bases in the country, according to a top official, Al Jazeera reports.

“Earlier today, the US base in Qasrak, located on our territory, was attacked by four drones launched from Iraqi territory,” Deputy Defence Minister Sipan Hemo said on X, adding that “the drones were shot down without casualties”.

“We hold Iraq responsible and call upon it to prevent the recurrence of attacks that threaten our stability,” he added.