Oman says probing source of recent attacks as no party has claimed responsibility

Oman’s foreign ministry has said authorities are still investigating “source and motives” behind recent attacks against the sultanate, for which no party has yet claimed responsibility, Al Jazeera reports.

While the ministry did not spell out which specific attacks it was referring to, two drone attacks targeted Oman’s Salalah port yesterday, injuring a worker and damaging a crane.

The ministry added that Oman remained committed to practising a “policy of active neutrality”, and urged the warring parties to resume diplomacy.