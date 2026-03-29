At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar “will hold bilateral consultations on regional developments and matters of mutual interest”, the Foreign Office says.
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At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar “will hold bilateral consultations on regional developments and matters of mutual interest”, the Foreign Office says.