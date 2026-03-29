Hezbollah claims rocket, drone attacks on northern Israel

Hezbollah has detailed the targets of its attacks after sirens sounded in northern Israel throughout the early hours of this morning due to incoming rocket fire from Lebanon, according to Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah said its fighters targeted the town of Metula with a rocket salvo at 5am local time, and attacked the village of Shtul with a rocket salvo at 6:20am.

The group said it also carried out a drone attack on the Rawiya base in the occupied Golan Heights and launched rockets at a site in the village of Ghajar at 6:25am.