Two powerful explosions shook northern Tehran earlier in the morning, an AFP journalist reported.
The blasts occurred in the Iranian capital around 7:20am (3:50am GMT) as air defences operated, although it was not clear what was targeted.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
Two powerful explosions shook northern Tehran earlier in the morning, an AFP journalist reported.
The blasts occurred in the Iranian capital around 7:20am (3:50am GMT) as air defences operated, although it was not clear what was targeted.