Iran attack on Aluminium Bahrain plant wounds two: state media

Two of Aluminium Bahrain’s employees have been wounded in an Iranian attack on its facilities over the weekend, AFP reports, citing Bahrain state media.

“The safety and security of (Aluminium Bahrain’s) people remain its top priority and the Company confirms that two of Alba’s employees sustained minor injuries,” the company said in a statement carried by the official Bahrain News Agency.

It did not give details on the nature of Saturday’s strike or the extent of the damage.

Alba, one of the world’s largest aluminium producers, said it was assessing the impact on its operations and would issue further updates when available.

Bahraini authorities have not yet released additional information on the incident.