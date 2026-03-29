E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Pentagon preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran: report

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The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, Reuters reports, citing the Washington Post.

The plans could involve raids by Special Operations and conventional infantry troops, the Post reported. Whether President Donald Trump would approve any of those plans remains uncertain, according to the Post.

The Trump administration has deployed US Marines to the Middle East as the war in Iran stretches into its fifth week, and also has been planning to send thousands of soldiers from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne to the region.

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