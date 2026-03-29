Iran’s foreign ministry accuses US, Israel of ‘deliberately’ hitting universities

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has accused the US and Israel of “deliberately” attacking “many universities and research centres” during the war, including the Isfahan University of Technology and the University of Science and Technology in Tehran, Al Jazeera reports.

“The American-Israeli aggression against Iran continues to reveal its true objective: to cripple our country’s scientific foundation and cultural heritage by systematically targeting universities, research centres, historical monuments, and prominent scientists,” Baghaei has said in a post on X.

According to Iran’s Red Crescent Society, at least 600 educational facilities in Iran have been damaged or destroyed by the war.