E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Don’t strike a deal with Iran’s current leaders, Pahlavi warns

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Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi has warned that negotiating for peace with the current leaders of Iran would only push the threat to Americans down the road, and said he would once again call for Iranians to protest in the streets, Reuters reports.

Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s ousted shah, has made the remarks while addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas.

Citing President Donald Trump’s comments earlier this month that he was pressing ahead with attacks on Iran because he did not want to confront security threats from the country every two years, Pahlavi warns that negotiating with Iran’s current leadership would mean doing exactly that.

“The only thing that the remnants of this regime can be relied on to do is to buy time, to cheat and to steal. They will never be honest or true partners for peace,” Pahlavi has said. “It will buy time, it will pretend to negotiate, and then it will return to its old jihadist ways of threatening America, its security and its interests.”

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