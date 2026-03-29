Pakistan committed to efforts aimed at restoring peace, Dar tells Iran FM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to the Foreign Office, the two discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments.

The statement said Dar emphasised the need for de-escalation, stressing that “dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path for lasting peace”.

“He also underscored the importance of an end to all attacks and hostilities,” it added. It went on to say that Dar also stated that Pakistan remained committed to supporting all efforts aimed at restoring regional peace and stability.