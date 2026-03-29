US amphibious assault ship arrives in Mideast

The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli has arrived in the Middle East, US Central Command (Centcom) has said, as speculation soars about the possible deployment of US ground troops in Iran, AFP reports.

The ship, which is usually based in Japan, arrived in the region on Friday, Centcom says in a post on X, noting that the vessel is the flagship for a contingent of “about 3,500” Marines and sailors.

The group also includes “transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets,” it adds.

The post features four images, including one showing several Seahawk helicopters on the ship’s deck, as well as some Osprey aircraft, typically used for personnel transport. Another picture shows an F-35 fighter jet.