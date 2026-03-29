E-Paper | July 08, 2026

US amphibious assault ship arrives in Mideast

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli has arrived in the Middle East, US Central Command (Centcom) has said, as speculation soars about the possible deployment of US ground troops in Iran, AFP reports.

The ship, which is usually based in Japan, arrived in the region on Friday, Centcom says in a post on X, noting that the vessel is the flagship for a contingent of “about 3,500” Marines and sailors.

The group also includes “transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets,” it adds.

The post features four images, including one showing several Seahawk helicopters on the ship’s deck, as well as some Osprey aircraft, typically used for personnel transport. Another picture shows an F-35 fighter jet.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe