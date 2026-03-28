DPM Dar says Iran has agreed to allow ‘20 more ships under Pakistani flag to pass Hormuz’

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government of Iran has agreed to allow “20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz”.

In a post on X, he said two ships will cross the Strait daily.

“This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region,” he said.

“This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction,” he said.

“Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward,” he said.