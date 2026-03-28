Ukraine sharing indigenous anti-drone system with Gulf states: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that after having developed systems to fight drones, Kyiv is sharing them with countries in the Middle East amid the ongoing war.

“Ukraine is highly regarded for this. We have shifted the geopolitical landscape,” he has said on X. “Everyone understands that Russia is sharing intelligence with Iran. And everyone understands that, in terms of expertise, no one today can help the way Ukraine can.”

Zelensky says that several areas of mutual cooperation are being discussed, including weapons, production, exchange of experience and the exchange of resources, with 10-year partnerships like the one signed with Qatar.

“Over these ten years, we will focus on co-production, building manufacturing facilities—production lines in Ukraine and in these countries,” he adds. “We will also address, for example, how to supply a country with diesel in the event of shortages and major global challenges.”