Son of Iran’s ousted shah wins ovation from US conservatives

The exiled son of Iran’s last shah, Reza Pahlavi, earned thunderous applause from a packed conference hall of US conservatives as he urged Washington to press its military campaign against Tehran, AFP reports.

Speaking to a raucous audience in Texas, Pahlavi cast the war as a historic opportunity to topple Iran’s clerical leadership, drawing cheers with a vision of his country transformed from an adversary of the United States into an ally.

“Can you imagine Iran going from ‘death to America’ to ‘God Bless America?’” he asked the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference in the Dallas suburbs, prompting one of several standing ovations.

“President Trump is making America great again. I intend to make Iran great again,” he added, drawing prolonged applause.