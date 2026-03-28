Foreign ministers of Iran, Armenia discuss US-Israel war in telephone call

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has discussed the regional implications and “consequences” of the US-Israel war on Iran with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in a telephone call, Al Jazeera reports.

Mirzoyan expressed the “condolences and sympathy of the Armenian government and people on the occasion of the martyrdom” of assassinated supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “and a group of senior officials and Iranian citizens,” according to a statement relayed by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

Mirzoyan also “expressed his deep regret for the attacks on civilians, especially the students of the Shajare Tayyaba Minab School, and expressed his sympathy and solidarity with the families of the martyrs and the government and nation of Iran,” the statement adds.