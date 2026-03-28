Israeli military claims to hit headquarters of Iran’s Marine Industries Organisation

In its latest war update, Israel’s military says it carried out an overnight aerial attack on the Tehran headquarters of the Iranian government’s Marine Industries Organisation, a major producer of naval equipment under Iran’s military, Al Jazeera reports.

Israel’s military has said the attack further damages the government’s “naval capabilities”, especially “its ability to produce advanced maritime weapons”.

Additional overnight attacks targeted sites used to produce and develop Iran’s weapons systems and air defence system, according to the Israeli military.