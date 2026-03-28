Qatar appreciates Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace, stability through dialogue, diplomacy

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy in a call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

“The two leaders discussed prevailing regional and international developments and emphasised the importance of urgent de-escalation,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X.

Both dignitaries “reaffirmed the deep-rooted Pakistan-Qatar brotherly ties and agreed to remain in close contact on evolving developments”.