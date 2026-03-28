PHOTOS: Charred gear, husk of vehicle used by Lebanese journalists left behind after Israeli strike Published March 28, 2026 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Gear that was used by a media crew of journalists who were killed in an Isareli strike earlier is displayed near the husk of their destroyed vehicle along the side of a road leading to Jezzine in southern Lebanon on March 28, 2026. — AFP A bullet-proof vest with the Arabic word for “Press” is displayed atop the husk of a destroyed vehicle that was used by a media crew of journalists, who were killed in an Israeli strike earlier, along the side of a road leading to Jezzine in southern Lebanon on March 28, 2026. — AFP The husk of a destroyed vehicle that was used by a media crew of journalists who were killed in an Isareli strike earlier is pictured along the side of a road leading to Jezzine in southern Lebanon on March 28, 2026. — AFP Gear that was used by a media crew of journalists who were killed in an Isareli strike earlier is displayed near the husk of their destroyed vehicle along the side of a road leading to Jezzine in southern Lebanon on March 28, 2026. — AFP