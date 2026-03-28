Lebanon says 46 rescuers, 5 medical staff killed in Israeli attacks since March 2

Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine has said that 46 rescuers and five medical staff had been killed by Israel since the start of the renewed hostilities with Hezbollah on March 2.

Nassereddine said in a press conference that “the number of martyrs in the health sector… is 51 martyrs… including 46 paramedics and 5 health workers, including nine new paramedic martyrs today”.

The minister said the nine medics killed in south Lebanon today included four from Hezbollah’s Islamic Health Committee who were targeted by Israeli strikes while carrying out rescue missions, and five from the Hezbollah-allied Amal movement’s Risala Scouts, who were also on duty.