Saudi pipeline pumping 7 million bpd of oil, bypassing Hormuz

Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, which circumvents the Strait of Hormuz, is pumping oil at its full capacity of 7 million barrels a day, Reuters reports citing Bloomberg News, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

Crude oil exports from Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port on the Red Sea have now reached 5 million barrels a day, and the country is also exporting about 700,000 to 900,000 barrels a day of oil products, the Bloomberg report says.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser had told reporters earlier in March on an earnings call that the East-West pipeline was expected to reach its full capacity of 7 million bpd in the coming days as customers re-route.