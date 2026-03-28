US Vice President Vance says Washington to get out of Iran ‘soon’

US Vice President JD Vance has addressed the war on Iran during an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, noting Washington is “going to be out of there soon”, Al Jazeera reports.

Vance said that while the US has achieved the majority of its military objectives, Trump plans to continue the war “for a little while longer” to ensure Iran’s government is severely hampered.

“The president’s going to keep at it for a little while longer to ensure that once we leave, we don’t have to do this again for a very, very long time,” Vance said. “We need to neuter them (the Iranian government) for a very, very long time and that’s the purpose.”

Vance has conceded that gas prices have increased as a result of the conflict, but said they would come down soon. “This is a very, very temporary reaction to what is ultimately going to be a short-term conflict.”

“I think the president has been very clear about this: We’re not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, two years down the road,” Vance said. “We’re taking care of business, we’re going to be out of there soon, and gas prices are going to come back down.”